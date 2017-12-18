PRERECORDED TALKS

The speakers have recorded brief lectures about their recent and current curatorial projects that will serve as a departure point for the roundtable discussion. Please follow the links below to access the talks via a private YouTube channel.

We encourage the incorporation of these talks and related bibliography into fall 2021 courses. We invite instructors to design a class module that will culminate in students posting questions to the panelist through our online portal.

Andrea Myers Achi

Assistant Curator, Department of Medieval Art and The Cloisters, The Metropolitan Museum of Art

“Curating The Good Life: Reflections on organizing an exhibition about joy in 2020”

Kristen Collins

Curator of Manuscripts, J. Paul Getty Museum

and

Gerhard Lutz

Robert P. Bergman Curator of Medieval Art, Cleveland Museum of Art

TBA

Amanda Luyster

Senior Lecturer, Visual Arts Department, College of the Holy Cross

“Old, Valuable, and Strange: Medieval Practices of Collection and Modern Global Exhibitions”

Risham Majeed

Associate Professor, Department of Art History, Ithaca College

“Primitivism before/beyond Modernism”

Elizabeth Dospel Williams

Associate Curator, Byzantine Collection, Dumbarton Oaks Research Library and Collection

“Transformative Processes and New Global Narratives: Reimagining the Permanent Byzantine Galleries at Dumbarton Oaks”