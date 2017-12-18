Bibliography for: Risham Majeed, “Primitivism before/beyond Modernism”
Majeed, Risham. “Against primitivism: Meyer Schapiro’s early writings on African and Romanesque art.” Res: Anthropology and aesthetics 71-72 (2019): 295-311.
An introduction to Majeed’s engagement with the historiographic imbrications of western European medieval and African art.
Majeed, Risham. Review of Caravans of Gold, Fragments in Time: Art, Culture, and Exchange across Medieval Saharan Africa, ed. Kathleen Bickford Berzock (Princeton, NJ: Princeton University Press, 2019), The Art Bulletin, 103.1 (2021): 140-46.
Majeed’s assessment of the catalog for the recent, groundbreaking exhibition of medieval African art and cultural history, Caravans of Gold.