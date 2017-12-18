Bibliography for: Luyster, “Old, Valuable, and Strange: Medieval Practices of Collection and Modern Global Exhibitions”
Luyster, Amanda. “The Conversion of Kalila and Dimna: Raymond de Béziers, Religious Experience, and Translation at the Fourteenth-Century French Court.” Gesta 56.1 (2017): 81-104.
A study representative of Luyster’s earlier engagements with and approaches to questions of intercultural relations and global circulation in the arts of the medieval world.
Robertson, Roland. “Glocalization.” The International Encyclopedia of Anthropology (2018): 1-8.
A brief essay introducing the concept of “glocalization,” which underpins Luyster’s exhibition, currently in preparation.
Walker, Alicia. “Globalism.” Studies in Iconography 33 (2012): 183-96.
A departure point for conceiving of how the modern-contemporary concept of “globalism” might be productively applied and adjusted to illuminate alternative frameworks for approaching medieval art as characterized by fluidity and friction across diverse cultural contexts.