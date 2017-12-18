Bibliography for: Collins and Lutz: “Romanesque Reimagined: Curating across Disciplines”
The following readings were instrumental in the conceptualization of the in-preparation exhibition that Colins and Lutz discuss:
Brubaker, Leslie. “The Elephant and the Ark: Cultural and Material Interchange across the Mediterranean in the Eighth and Ninth Centuries.” Dumbarton Oaks Papers 58 (2004): 175-95.
Collins, Kristen M. “Visual piety and institutional identity at Sinai.” In Holy Image, Hallowed Ground: Icons from Sinai, eds. Robert Nelson and Kristen M. Collins, pp. 95-117 (Los Angeles: J. Paul Getty Museum, 2006).
Dolezalek, Isabelle. “Comparing Forms, Contextualising Functions: Arabic Inscriptions on Textiles of the Norman King William II and Fatimid Tiraz.” In Oriental Silks in Medieval Europe, eds. Juliane von Fircks and Regula Schorta, pp. 80-91 (Riggisberg: Abegg-Stiftung, 2016).
Schulz, Vera-Simone. “From Letter to Line: Artistic Experiments with Pseudo-Script in Late Medieval Italian Painting, Preliminary Remarks.” In The Power of Line, eds. Marzia Faietti and Gerhard Wolf, pp. 144-61 (Munich: Hirmer Verlag GmbH., 2015).
Walker, Alicia. “Globalism.” Studies in Iconography 33 (2012): 183-96.
Additional background readings for past exhibitions at the Getty Museum that have engaged global perspectives on medieval art:
Collins, Kristen and Bryan C. Keene. “Mobilizing the Collection: Teaching beyond the (Medieval) Canon with Museum Objects.” In Toward a Global Middle Ages. Encountering the World through Illuminated Manuscripts, ed. Bryan C. Keene, pp. 175-81 (Los Angeles: The J. Paul Getty Museum, 2019).
Keene, Bryan C., ed. Toward a Global Middle Ages. Encountering the World through Illuminated Manuscripts (Los Angeles: The J. Paul Getty Museum, 2019).