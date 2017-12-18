Recommended bibliography for Achi: “Curating the Good Life: Reflections on Organizing an Exhibition about Joy in 2020”:
Achi, Andrea Myers, and Seeta Chaganti. ““Semper Novi Quid Ex Africa”: Redrawing the Borders of Medieval African Art and Considering Its Implications for Medieval Studies.” In Disturbing Times: Medieval Pasts, Reimagined Futures, edited by Karkov Catherine E., Kłosowska Anna, and Van Gerven Oei Vincent W.J., pp. 73-106. Earth, Milky Way: Punctum Books, 2020.
Proposes “hesitation” and resistance (as opposed to resolution or full explanation) as a fruitful strategy for the exhibition of medieval African art, contextualizing this idea in relation to scholarship and museum exhibitions that intersect across African-American studies, medieval art, and African art.
“Art and Peoples of the Kharga Oasis.” Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. October 11, 2017–April 11, 2021 (curated by Achi).
“Beyond Compare: Art from Africa in the Bode-Museum.” Bode-Museum, Berlin, October 27, 2017 to November 24, 2019.
“Crossroads.” Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. March 6, 2020 – ongoing (co-curated by Achi).
Interview with Griffith Mann (Michel David-Weill Curator in Charge, Department of Medieval Art and The Cloisters, Metropolitan Museum of Art) and Andrea Myers Achi (Assistant Curator, Department of Medieval Art and the Cloisters, Metropolitan Museum of Art) about the “Crossroads” exhibition, with a focus on the “Power and Piety” section in the Medieval Galleries of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Colnaghi Foundation, July 27, 2021.
Török, László. “Images of The Good Life: Display and Style,” in Transfiguration of Hellenism. Aspects of Late Antique Art in Egypt AD 250-700, 218-68 (Leiden; Boston: Brill, 2005).
Provides context for the concept of “the good life” in late antique Egypt discussed in Achi’s presentation.
Additional bibliography for recent curatorial reflections by Achi:
Achi, Andrea Myers. “The Black Mounted Riders.” In A Time of Crisis special issue of The Metropolitan Museum of Art Bulletin 78.2 (2020): 16-18.